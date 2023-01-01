2020 Chevrolet Equinox

$36,990 + taxes & licensing 4 1 , 0 4 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9463036

9463036 Stock #: CB976

CB976 VIN: 2GNAXYEX8L6242834

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Mileage 41,049 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE includes Driver Shift Control (STD), ENGINE 2.0L TURBO 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (252 hp [188.0 kW] @ 5500 rpm 260 lb-ft of torque [353.0 N-m] @ 2500 - 4500 rpm) (STD), Climate ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.