$71,990
+ taxes & licensing
2020 GMC Sierra 1500
2020 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali
$71,990
+ taxes & licensing
14,764KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9934022
- Stock #: 23114A
- VIN: 1GTU9FET9LZ205622
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Mileage 14,764 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE DURAMAX 3.0L TURBO-DIESEL I6 (277 hp [206.6 kW] @ 3750 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [623.7 N-m] @ 1500 rpm) (Includes (KW5) 220-amp alternator and (K05) engine block heater.), Power Mirror(s), Power Folding Mirrors, Fog Lamps, Locking/Limited Slip...
