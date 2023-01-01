Menu
2020 GMC Sierra 1500

14,764 KM

Details Features

$71,990

+ tax & licensing
$71,990

+ taxes & licensing

Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

1-800-667-0511

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali

Location

Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

505 Service Rd., Shellbrook, SK S0J 2E0

1-800-667-0511

$71,990

+ taxes & licensing

14,764KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9934022
  • Stock #: 23114A
  • VIN: 1GTU9FET9LZ205622

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Mileage 14,764 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE DURAMAX 3.0L TURBO-DIESEL I6 (277 hp [206.6 kW] @ 3750 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [623.7 N-m] @ 1500 rpm) (Includes (KW5) 220-amp alternator and (K05) engine block heater.), Power Mirror(s), Power Folding Mirrors, Fog Lamps, Locking/Limited Slip...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

505 Service Rd., Shellbrook, SK S0J 2E0

