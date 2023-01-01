$26,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,990
+ taxes & licensing
Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd
1-800-667-0511
2021 Chevrolet Malibu
RS
Location
505 Service Rd., Shellbrook, SK S0J 2E0
61,805KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10361730
- Stock #: CB951A
- VIN: 1G1ZG5ST9MF008892
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 61,805 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (160 hp [119.3 kW] @ 5700 rpm 184 lb-ft torque [248.4 N-m] @ 2500-3000 rpm) (STD), Security System, Automatic Headlights, Tires - Rear Performance, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Turbocharg...
