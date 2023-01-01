2021 Chevrolet Malibu

$26,990 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 1 , 8 0 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10361730

10361730 Stock #: CB951A

CB951A VIN: 1G1ZG5ST9MF008892

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Mileage 61,805 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (160 hp [119.3 kW] @ 5700 rpm 184 lb-ft torque [248.4 N-m] @ 2500-3000 rpm) (STD), Security System, Automatic Headlights, Tires - Rear Performance, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Turbocharg...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.