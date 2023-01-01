Menu
2021 Chevrolet Malibu

61,805 KM

Details Features

$26,990

+ tax & licensing
Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

1-800-667-0511

RS

Location

Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

505 Service Rd., Shellbrook, SK S0J 2E0

61,805KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10361730
  • Stock #: CB951A
  • VIN: 1G1ZG5ST9MF008892

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Mileage 61,805 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (160 hp [119.3 kW] @ 5700 rpm 184 lb-ft torque [248.4 N-m] @ 2500-3000 rpm) (STD), Security System, Automatic Headlights, Tires - Rear Performance, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Turbocharg...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

505 Service Rd., Shellbrook, SK S0J 2E0

1-800-667-0511

