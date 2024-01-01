$41,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT
Location
Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd
505 Service Rd., Shellbrook, SK S0J 2E0
1-800-667-0511
$41,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
137,672KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GCUYDET6MZ207563
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Mileage 137,672 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE DURAMAX 3.0L TURBO-DIESEL I6 (277 hp [206.6 kW] @ 3750 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [623.7 N-m] @ 1500 rpm) (Includes (KW5) 220-amp alternator and (K05) engine block heater., Heated Front Seat(s), Rear Defrost, Multi-Zone A/C, Tow Hitch, Power Dri...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd
2023 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 37,940 KM $70,718 + tax & lic
2023 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 53,855 KM $61,990 + tax & lic
2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 93,291 KM $54,990 + tax & lic
Email Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd
505 Service Rd., Shellbrook, SK S0J 2E0
Call Dealer
1-800-667-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$41,990
+ taxes & licensing
Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd
1-800-667-0511
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500