2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

55,481 KM

Details Features

$27,990

+ tax & licensing
Location

Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

505 Service Rd., Shellbrook, SK S0J 2E0

1-800-667-0511

Used
55,481KM
VIN KL79MRSL3MB169640

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 55,481 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE ECOTEC 1.3L I3 TURBO DOHC SIDI WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) (155 hp [115 kW] @ 5600 rpm 174 lb-ft torque [236 N-m] @ 1600 rpm) (STD), Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Parking Aid, Cross-Traffic Alert, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Lane Keeping Assist, Tir...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

505 Service Rd., Shellbrook, SK S0J 2E0

1-800-667-XXXX

1-800-667-0511

