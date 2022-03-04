Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

22,649 KM

Details Features

$54,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$54,990

+ taxes & licensing

Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

1-800-667-0511

Contact Seller
2021 GMC Sierra 1500

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Location

Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

505 Service Rd., Shellbrook, SK S0J 2E0

1-800-667-0511

Contact Seller

$54,990

+ taxes & licensing

22,649KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8559125
  • Stock #: 22080A
  • VIN: 1GTU9BED6MZ238306

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Mileage 22,649 KM

Vehicle Features

ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring available Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to o...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 152,713 KM
$34,990 + tax & lic
2021 GMC Sierra 1500...
 61,875 KM
$65,990 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Color...
 131,828 KM
$32,990 + tax & lic

Email Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

505 Service Rd., Shellbrook, SK S0J 2E0

Call Dealer

1-800-667-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-667-0511

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory