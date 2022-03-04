$65,990+ tax & licensing
$65,990
+ taxes & licensing
2021 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT
Location
Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd
505 Service Rd., Shellbrook, SK S0J 2E0
61,875KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8559131
- Stock #: 22093A
- VIN: 3GTU9DEL2MG196851
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Mileage 61,875 KM
Vehicle Features
ENGINE 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [624 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring all-new Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to opt...
Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd
505 Service Rd., Shellbrook, SK S0J 2E0