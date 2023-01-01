$60,990+ tax & licensing
$60,990
+ taxes & licensing
Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd
1-800-667-0511
2021 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT
Location
505 Service Rd., Shellbrook, SK S0J 2E0
58,900KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9490867
- Stock #: 23056A
- VIN: 1GTU9DEDXMZ321894
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Mileage 58,900 KM
Vehicle Features
TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD), ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rp...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
