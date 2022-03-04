Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 GMC Sierra 3500

30,382 KM

Details Features

$94,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$94,990

+ taxes & licensing

Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

1-800-667-0511

Contact Seller
2021 GMC Sierra 3500

2021 GMC Sierra 3500

HD AT4

Watch This Vehicle

2021 GMC Sierra 3500

HD AT4

Location

Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

505 Service Rd., Shellbrook, SK S0J 2E0

1-800-667-0511

Contact Seller

$94,990

+ taxes & licensing

30,382KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8463294
  • Stock #: 22076A
  • VIN: 1GT49VEY1MF117446

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Mileage 30,382 KM

Vehicle Features

ENGINE DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO-DIESEL V8 B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE (445 hp [332 kW] @ 2800 rpm 910 lb-ft of torque [1220 Nm] @ 1600 rpm) (Includes (K05) engine block heater.), Satellite Radio, Tow Hitch, Floor Mats, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Running Boards/Side ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

2021 GMC Sierra 3500...
 30,382 KM
$94,990 + tax & lic
2021 GMC Sierra 1500...
 23,768 KM
$73,990 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Malib...
 13,204 KM
$29,900 + tax & lic

Email Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

505 Service Rd., Shellbrook, SK S0J 2E0

Call Dealer

1-800-667-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-667-0511

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory