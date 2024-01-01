$81,238+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
High Country
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
High Country
Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd
505 Service Rd., Shellbrook, SK S0J 2E0
1-800-667-0511
$81,238
+ taxes & licensing
12,839KM
Used
VIN 1GCUDJED3NZ612901
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Mileage 12,839 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
IRIDESCENT PEARL TRICOAT, REAR AXLE 3.23 RATIO, TRANSMISSION 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC WITH ELECTRONIC TRANSMISSION RANGE SELECTOR (ETRS) electronically controlled with overdrive tow-haul mode and steering column paddle shifters. Includes Cruise Grade Br...
Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd
505 Service Rd., Shellbrook, SK S0J 2E0
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500