$65,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2022 GMC Sierra 1500
AT4
2022 GMC Sierra 1500
AT4
Location
Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd
505 Service Rd., Shellbrook, SK S0J 2E0
1-800-667-0511
$65,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
28,972KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3GTUUEET9NG607197
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Mileage 28,972 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AT4 PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment, ENGINE BLOCK HEATER, TITANIUM RUSH METALLIC, TRANSMISSION 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC WITH ELECTRONIC PRECISION SHIFT ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive tow/haul mode and steering column padd...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd
2016 Buick Envision Premium I 57,738 KM $24,990 + tax & lic
2022 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 28,972 KM $65,990 + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 51,304 KM $47,990 + tax & lic
Email Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd
505 Service Rd., Shellbrook, SK S0J 2E0
Call Dealer
1-800-667-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$65,990
+ taxes & licensing
Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd
1-800-667-0511
2022 GMC Sierra 1500