Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 GMC Sierra 1500

28,972 KM

Details Features

$65,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 GMC Sierra 1500

AT4

Watch This Vehicle

2022 GMC Sierra 1500

AT4

Location

Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

505 Service Rd., Shellbrook, SK S0J 2E0

1-800-667-0511

Contact Seller

$65,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
28,972KM
VIN 3GTUUEET9NG607197

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Mileage 28,972 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AT4 PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment, ENGINE BLOCK HEATER, TITANIUM RUSH METALLIC, TRANSMISSION 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC WITH ELECTRONIC PRECISION SHIFT ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive tow/haul mode and steering column padd...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

Used 2016 Buick Envision Premium I for sale in Shellbrook, SK
2016 Buick Envision Premium I 57,738 KM $24,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 for sale in Shellbrook, SK
2022 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 28,972 KM $65,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT for sale in Shellbrook, SK
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 51,304 KM $47,990 + tax & lic

Email Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

505 Service Rd., Shellbrook, SK S0J 2E0

Call Dealer

1-800-667-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-667-0511

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$65,990

+ taxes & licensing

Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

1-800-667-0511

Contact Seller
2022 GMC Sierra 1500