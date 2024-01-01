$50,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD Custom
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD Custom
Location
Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd
505 Service Rd., Shellbrook, SK S0J 2E0
1-800-667-0511
$50,000
+ taxes & licensing
55,331KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2GC1YME71P1714065
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Mileage 55,331 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Power Mirror(s), Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Tires - Rear All-Terrain, ABS, Aluminum Wheels, Power Steering, Four Wheel Drive, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Conventional Spare Tire, Heated Mirrors, Privacy Glass, Tow Hitch, Tow Hooks, Locking/Limited Slip D...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD Custom 55,331 KM $50,000 + tax & lic
2023 GMC Yukon XL Denali 66,534 KM $88,990 + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country 53,197 KM $54,990 + tax & lic
Email Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd
505 Service Rd., Shellbrook, SK S0J 2E0
Call Dealer
1-800-667-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$50,000
+ taxes & licensing
Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd
1-800-667-0511
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 2500