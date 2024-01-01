Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

55,331 KM

Details Features

$50,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD Custom

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD Custom

Location

Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

505 Service Rd., Shellbrook, SK S0J 2E0

1-800-667-0511

Contact Seller

$50,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
55,331KM
Used
VIN 2GC1YME71P1714065

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Mileage 55,331 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Power Mirror(s), Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Tires - Rear All-Terrain, ABS, Aluminum Wheels, Power Steering, Four Wheel Drive, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Conventional Spare Tire, Heated Mirrors, Privacy Glass, Tow Hitch, Tow Hooks, Locking/Limited Slip D...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

Used 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD Custom for sale in Shellbrook, SK
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD Custom 55,331 KM $50,000 + tax & lic
Used 2023 GMC Yukon XL Denali for sale in Shellbrook, SK
2023 GMC Yukon XL Denali 66,534 KM $88,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country for sale in Shellbrook, SK
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country 53,197 KM $54,990 + tax & lic

Email Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

505 Service Rd., Shellbrook, SK S0J 2E0

Call Dealer

1-800-667-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-667-0511

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$50,000

+ taxes & licensing

Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

1-800-667-0511

Contact Seller
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 2500