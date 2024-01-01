$73,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2023 Chevrolet Suburban
Premier
2023 Chevrolet Suburban
Premier
Location
Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd
505 Service Rd., Shellbrook, SK S0J 2E0
1-800-667-0511
$73,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
66,831KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GNSKFKT4PR115212
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 66,831 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE DURAMAX 3.0L TURBO-DIESEL I6 (277 hp [206.6 kW] @ 3750 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [623.7 N-m] @ 1500 rpm), ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, REAR SEAT MEDIA SYSTEM includes dual rear seat-mounted 12.6" diagonal colour-touch LCD HD screens Wi-Fi wireles...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD High Country 74,422 KM $94,013 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 71,079 KM $42,990 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Malibu LT 98,587 KM $21,990 + tax & lic
Email Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd
505 Service Rd., Shellbrook, SK S0J 2E0
Call Dealer
1-800-667-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$73,990
+ taxes & licensing
Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd
1-800-667-0511
2023 Chevrolet Suburban