2023 GMC Sierra 1500

4,320 KM

Details Features

$75,990

+ tax & licensing
Location

Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

505 Service Rd., Shellbrook, SK S0J 2E0

1-800-667-0511

Contact Seller

4,320KM
Used
VIN 3GTUUGED4PG308823

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Mileage 4,320 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring Dynamic Fuel Management (STD), ENGINE BLOCK HEATER, TRANSMISSION 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC WITH ELECTRONIC PRECISION SHIFT ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED w...

