Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Dodge Magnum

155,000 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Southey Motors Ltd.

1-888-578-7657

Contact Seller
2006 Dodge Magnum

2006 Dodge Magnum

RT

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Dodge Magnum

RT

Location

Southey Motors Ltd.

115 Highway #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0

1-888-578-7657

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

155,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6536857
  • Stock #: 14078
  • VIN: 2D8GZ57206H163312

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour COOL VANILLA
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey/Slate
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 155,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Take command of the road in the 2006 Dodge Magnum! This is a superb vehicle at an affordable price! This 4 door, 5 passenger wagon has not yet reached the 160,000 kilometer mark! It includes leather upholstery, front and rear reading lights, tilt steering wheel, and cruise control. Under the hood you'll find an 8 cylinder engine with more than 330 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. All wheel drive provides for safe passage, regardless of road or weather conditions. Our sales staff will help you find the vehicle that you've been searching for. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Come on in and take a test drive!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Southey Motors Ltd.

1970 Buick Tribute G...
 40,716 KM
$44,900 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Pathfind...
 205,200 KM
$15,900 + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Grand Car...
 211,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Southey Motors Ltd.

Southey Motors Ltd.

Southey Motors Ltd.

Primary

115 Highway #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0

Call Dealer

1-888-578-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-578-7657

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory