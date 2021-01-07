+ taxes & licensing
115 Highway #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0
+ taxes & licensing
Sensibility and practicality define the 2008 Dodge Dakota! Generously equipped and boasting stylish interior comfort, this vehicle challenges all competitors, regardless of price and class! All of the premium features expected of a Dodge are offered, including: an outside temperature display, front fog lights, and cruise control. It features an automatic transmission, 4-wheel drive, and a refined 6 cylinder engine. Our knowledgeable sales staff is available to answer any questions that you might have. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Call now to schedule a test drive.
