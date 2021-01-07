2008 Dodge Dakota

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry remote start Block Heater Cup Holder Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio Radio: AM/FM CD MP3 Exterior Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Bench Seating Powertrain Transmission: 4-Speed Automatic VLP Engine: 3.7L V6 Magnum Additional Features Cloth Interior 3.92 Axle Ratio Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges Driver Side Airbag

