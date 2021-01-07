Menu
2008 Dodge Dakota

114,000 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Southey Motors Ltd.

1-888-578-7657

2008 Dodge Dakota

2008 Dodge Dakota

SXT

2008 Dodge Dakota

SXT

Location

Southey Motors Ltd.

115 Highway #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0

1-888-578-7657

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

114,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6542818
  • Stock #: 14079
  • VIN: 1D7HW38K38S548637

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mineral Grey
  • Interior Colour Dk Slate Gray/Med Slate Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 114,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Sensibility and practicality define the 2008 Dodge Dakota! Generously equipped and boasting stylish interior comfort, this vehicle challenges all competitors, regardless of price and class! All of the premium features expected of a Dodge are offered, including: an outside temperature display, front fog lights, and cruise control. It features an automatic transmission, 4-wheel drive, and a refined 6 cylinder engine. Our knowledgeable sales staff is available to answer any questions that you might have. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Call now to schedule a test drive.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
remote start
Block Heater
Cup Holder
Tachometer
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Radio: AM/FM CD MP3
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Bench Seating
Transmission: 4-Speed Automatic VLP
Engine: 3.7L V6 Magnum
Cloth Interior
3.92 Axle Ratio
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Southey Motors Ltd.

Southey Motors Ltd.

Southey Motors Ltd.

Primary

115 Highway #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0

