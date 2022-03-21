$CALL+ tax & licensing
2008 Dodge RAM 5500 SLT
ST/SLT/Laramie
Location
Southey Motors Ltd.
115 Highway #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0
1-888-578-7657
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
177,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8922124
- Stock #: 15283
- VIN: 3D6WD78A08G216968
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mineral Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 15283
- Mileage 177,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Goodyear Brand Tires
Radio: AM/FM Compact Disc
Mini Floor Console
HD Vinyl 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
4.44 Axle Ratio
Monotone Paint Application
Engine: 6.7L Cummins Turbo Diesel
Quick Order Package 2EA
GVWR: 18750 lbs
RR TRACTION
Tires: P225/70R19.5F All Position FT
Wheels: 19.5 x 6.0 Steel
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
