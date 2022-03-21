Menu
2008 Dodge RAM 5500 SLT

177,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Southey Motors Ltd.

1-888-578-7657

ST/SLT/Laramie

Location

115 Highway #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0

177,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8922124
  • Stock #: 15283
  • VIN: 3D6WD78A08G216968

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mineral Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features

Goodyear Brand Tires
Radio: AM/FM Compact Disc
Mini Floor Console
HD Vinyl 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
4.44 Axle Ratio
Monotone Paint Application
Engine: 6.7L Cummins Turbo Diesel
Quick Order Package 2EA
GVWR: 18750 lbs
RR TRACTION
Tires: P225/70R19.5F All Position FT
Wheels: 19.5 x 6.0 Steel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Primary

115 Highway #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0

