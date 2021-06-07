Menu
2008 Ford Escape

164,852 KM

Details Description

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Two-Way Service Ltd.

306-726-2188

2008 Ford Escape

2008 Ford Escape

XLT

2008 Ford Escape

XLT

Location

Two-Way Service Ltd.

135 Hwy #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0

306-726-2188

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

164,852KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7256345
  Stock #: D28401

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Stock # D28401
  Mileage 164,852 KM

Vehicle Description

We have a 2008 Ford Escape XLT 4WD on our lot with 164,852 km. It is black in color and has a 4 speed automatic transmission. Many options including, cruise control, auto dimming mirrors, roof rack, remote keyless entry, and much more! For more information visit our website at www.twowayservice.com, give us a call, send us an email, or come in and see us. We also have financing available!

Two Way Service has been a Ford leader based out of Southey since 1971. As a smaller dealership, we pride ourselves with being involved in our community and being able to treat you better in assisting with Sales, Service and everything in between when it comes to your vehicle. Our staff are ready to help answer all of your questions so let us share our experience gained from 50 years of excellence with you today! Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Southey.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Two-Way Service Ltd.

Two-Way Service Ltd.

135 Hwy #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0

306-726-2188

