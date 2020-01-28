Menu
2009 Dodge Journey

R/T AWD - Fully Loaded

2009 Dodge Journey

R/T AWD - Fully Loaded

Location

Southey Motors Ltd.

115 Highway #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0

1-888-578-7657

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 123,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4616964
  • Stock #: 12854
  • VIN: 3D4GH67V49T208459
Exterior Colour
Light Sandstone
Interior Colour
Pastel Pebble Beige / Taupe
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Fully Loaded! Low Mileage - Only 123,000 km's! Includes Heated Leather Seats, Factory Remote Start, Rear Air Heat, Sirius Satellite Radio, 6-Disc CD/MP3 Player, Heated Mirrors, Dual Zone Temperature Controls, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Side-Impact Air Bags, Traction Control, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Front Air Deflector, Front Rear Splashguards, Universal Home-Link Garage Door Opener + Much More! Local Trade! Powered By A 3.5L V6 Automatic! Call Us Toll Free @ 1-(888)-578-7657 or Visit Us Online @ www.southeymotors.ca

Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Dual Zone Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Map Lights
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Console
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Convenience Lighting Pkg
  • Cup Holder
  • Heated Outside Mirrors
  • Door Map Pockets
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Fold Down Rear Seats
  • Multi-Adj Driver's Seat
  • Leather Seating
  • Power Adjustable Seat
  • Reclining Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Roof Rack
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Luggage Rack
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • tinted windows
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • Trip Computer
  • Digital clock
  • Compact Disc (CD) Player
Safety
  • Power Brakes
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Dual Front Airbags (SRS)
  • Side Impact Airbags
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • Traction Control System
  • Child-Safety Locks
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Keyless Entry System
  • Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Electronic Compass
  • Multi-Data Display
  • Inside Hood Release
  • SUV
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Carpeting
  • Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Southey Motors Ltd.

Southey Motors Ltd.

115 Highway #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0

Directions Website Inventory

