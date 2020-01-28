Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Ford F-150

XLT - Clean Inside & Out

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Ford F-150

XLT - Clean Inside & Out

Location

Southey Motors Ltd.

115 Highway #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0

1-888-578-7657

  1. 4616982
  2. 4616982
  3. 4616982
  4. 4616982
  5. 4616982
  6. 4616982
  7. 4616982
  8. 4616982
  9. 4616982
  10. 4616982
  11. 4616982
  12. 4616982
  13. 4616982
  14. 4616982
  15. 4616982
  16. 4616982
  17. 4616982
  18. 4616982
  19. 4616982
  20. 4616982
  21. 4616982
  22. 4616982
  23. 4616982
Contact Seller

$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 178,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4616982
  • Stock #: 13912
  • VIN: 1FTMF1CW4AKB97279
Exterior Colour
Dark Blue
Interior Colour
Light Taupe / Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
2-door

All Equipped Including Bed Liner, Locking Tailgate, SiriusXM Radio, Traction Control, Keyless Entry, Alloy Wheels, WeatherTech Rubber Slush Mats, Front Rear Splashguards + Much More! Clean Truck Inside Out! Powered By A Fuel-Efficient 4.6L V8 Automatic With Only 178,000 km's! Call Us Toll Free @ 1-(888)-578-7657 or Visit Us Online @ www.southeymotors.ca

Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Console
  • Convenience Lighting Pkg
  • Cup Holder
  • Door Map Pockets
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Fold Down Rear Seats
  • Cloth Seating
  • Multi-Adj Driver's Seat
  • Reclining Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • tinted windows
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • Digital clock
  • Compact Disc (CD) Player
Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
Safety
  • Power Brakes
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Dual Front Airbags (SRS)
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • Traction Control System
  • Child-Safety Locks
Additional Features
  • Bed Liner
  • Keyless Entry System
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Carpeting
  • Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Southey Motors Ltd.

2004 Cadillac SRX - ...
 230,000 KM
$6,900 + tax & lic
Southey Motors Ltd.

Southey Motors Ltd.

Primary

115 Highway #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-888-578-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-578-7657

Send A Message