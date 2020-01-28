2011 Dodge Journey

All Equipped Including Power Sunroof, Rear Air Heat, Available 3rd Row 7-Passenger Seating, Touch Screen Media Center, U-Connect Hands-Free Bluetooth, Voice Recognition Command System, Factory Remote Start, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, USB/Ipod Connection Port, Enter-'N-Go Keyless Entry w/Push-Button Start, Dual Zone Temperature Controls, Side-Impact Air Bags, Heated Mirrors, Traction Control, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Universal Home-Link Garage Door Opener + Much More! Powered By A Fuel-Efficient 3.6L V6 Automatic! Call Us Toll Free @ 1-(888)-578-7657 or Visit Us Online @ www.southeymotors.ca

Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Sunroof Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Climate Control

Dual Zone Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Courtesy Lights

Map Lights

Intermittent Wipers

Console

Remote Trunk Release

Auto On/Off Headlamps

Convenience Lighting Pkg

Cup Holder

Heated Outside Mirrors

Door Map Pockets Seating Bucket Seats

Third Row Seats

Fold Down Rear Seats

Cloth Seating

Multi-Adj Driver's Seat

Power Adjustable Seat

Reclining Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels

Daytime Running Lights

Rear Window Wiper

tinted windows Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Trip Odometer

Trip Computer

Digital clock

Compact Disc (CD) Player Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Windows Sunroof

rear window defogger Safety Power Brakes

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Dual Front Airbags (SRS)

Side Impact Airbags

Passenger Air Bag On/Off

Traction Control System

Child-Safety Locks Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Keyless Entry System

Illuminated Visor Mirror

Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror

Center Arm Rest

Electronic Compass

Multi-Data Display

Inside Hood Release

SUV

Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Carpeting

Analog Gauges

Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.