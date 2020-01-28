Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Dodge Journey

SXT - Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Dodge Journey

SXT - Sunroof

Location

Southey Motors Ltd.

115 Highway #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0

1-888-578-7657

  1. 4616958
  2. 4616958
  3. 4616958
  4. 4616958
  5. 4616958
  6. 4616958
  7. 4616958
  8. 4616958
  9. 4616958
  10. 4616958
  11. 4616958
  12. 4616958
  13. 4616958
  14. 4616958
  15. 4616958
  16. 4616958
  17. 4616958
  18. 4616958
  19. 4616958
  20. 4616958
  21. 4616958
  22. 4616958
  23. 4616958
  24. 4616958
  25. 4616958
  26. 4616958
  27. 4616958
  28. 4616958
Contact Seller

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 170,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4616958
  • Stock #: 13604
  • VIN: 3D4PG5FG7BT541406
Exterior Colour
Bright White
Interior Colour
Black / Silver
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

All Equipped Including Power Sunroof, Rear Air Heat, Available 3rd Row 7-Passenger Seating, Touch Screen Media Center, U-Connect Hands-Free Bluetooth, Voice Recognition Command System, Factory Remote Start, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, USB/Ipod Connection Port, Enter-'N-Go Keyless Entry w/Push-Button Start, Dual Zone Temperature Controls, Side-Impact Air Bags, Heated Mirrors, Traction Control, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Universal Home-Link Garage Door Opener + Much More! Powered By A Fuel-Efficient 3.6L V6 Automatic! Call Us Toll Free @ 1-(888)-578-7657 or Visit Us Online @ www.southeymotors.ca

Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Sunroof
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Dual Zone Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Map Lights
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Console
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Convenience Lighting Pkg
  • Cup Holder
  • Heated Outside Mirrors
  • Door Map Pockets
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Third Row Seats
  • Fold Down Rear Seats
  • Cloth Seating
  • Multi-Adj Driver's Seat
  • Power Adjustable Seat
  • Reclining Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • tinted windows
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • Trip Computer
  • Digital clock
  • Compact Disc (CD) Player
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • rear window defogger
Safety
  • Power Brakes
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Dual Front Airbags (SRS)
  • Side Impact Airbags
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • Traction Control System
  • Child-Safety Locks
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Keyless Entry System
  • Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Electronic Compass
  • Multi-Data Display
  • Inside Hood Release
  • SUV
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Carpeting
  • Analog Gauges
  • Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Southey Motors Ltd.

2016 Dodge Grand Car...
 24,000 KM
$23,900 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 121,000 KM
$18,900 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Grand Car...
 87,000 KM
$17,500 + tax & lic
Southey Motors Ltd.

Southey Motors Ltd.

Primary

115 Highway #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-888-578-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-578-7657

Send A Message