2011 GMC Acadia

SLE AWD - Heated Seats

2011 GMC Acadia

SLE AWD - Heated Seats

Southey Motors Ltd.

115 Highway #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0

1-888-578-7657

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 131,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4616988
  • Stock #: 13360
  • VIN: 1GKKVPED8BJ143617
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Dark Grey / Silver
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

All Equipped Including Heated Seats, Back-Up Camera, Park-Assist Rear Back-Up Distance Control System, Power Sunroof, Rear Air Heat, OnStar Equipped w/Hands-Free Bluetooth, Heated Mirrors, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Side-Impact Air Bags, Available 3rd Row 7-Passenger Seating, Traction Control, Running Boards, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Tow Package, Front Rear Splashguards + Much More! Powered By A 3.6L V6 Automatic With Only 131,000 km's! Call Us Toll Free @ 1-(888)-578-7657 or Visit Us Online @ www.southeymotors.ca

Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Sunroof
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Map Lights
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Console
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Convenience Lighting Pkg
  • Cup Holder
  • Heated Outside Mirrors
  • Tow Hitch Receiver
  • Door Map Pockets
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Third Row Seats
  • Fold Down Rear Seats
  • Cloth Seating
  • Multi-Adj Driver's Seat
  • Power Adjustable Seat
  • Reclining Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Roof Rack
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Luggage Rack
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Running Boards
  • tinted windows
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • Trip Computer
  • Digital clock
  • Compact Disc (CD) Player
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • rear window defogger
Safety
  • Power Brakes
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Dual Front Airbags (SRS)
  • Side Impact Airbags
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • Traction Control System
  • Child-Safety Locks
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Keyless Entry System
  • Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Multi-Data Display
  • Inside Hood Release
  • SUV
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Carpeting
  • Analog Gauges
  • On*Star Equipped

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Southey Motors Ltd.

Southey Motors Ltd.

115 Highway #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0

