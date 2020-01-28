2011 GMC Acadia

All Equipped Including Heated Seats, Back-Up Camera, Park-Assist Rear Back-Up Distance Control System, Power Sunroof, Rear Air Heat, OnStar Equipped w/Hands-Free Bluetooth, Heated Mirrors, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Side-Impact Air Bags, Available 3rd Row 7-Passenger Seating, Traction Control, Running Boards, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Tow Package, Front Rear Splashguards + Much More! Powered By A 3.6L V6 Automatic With Only 131,000 km's! Call Us Toll Free @ 1-(888)-578-7657 or Visit Us Online @ www.southeymotors.ca

Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Sunroof Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Courtesy Lights

Map Lights

Intermittent Wipers

Console

Remote Trunk Release

Auto On/Off Headlamps

Convenience Lighting Pkg

Cup Holder

Heated Outside Mirrors

Tow Hitch Receiver

Door Map Pockets Seating Bucket Seats

Heated Seats

Third Row Seats

Fold Down Rear Seats

Cloth Seating

Multi-Adj Driver's Seat

Power Adjustable Seat

Reclining Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels

Roof Rack

Daytime Running Lights

Luggage Rack

Rear Window Wiper

Running Boards

tinted windows Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Trip Odometer

Trip Computer

Digital clock

Compact Disc (CD) Player Powertrain All Wheel Drive Windows Sunroof

rear window defogger Safety Power Brakes

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Dual Front Airbags (SRS)

Side Impact Airbags

Passenger Air Bag On/Off

Traction Control System

Child-Safety Locks Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Rear View Camera

Keyless Entry System

Illuminated Visor Mirror

Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror

Center Arm Rest

Multi-Data Display

Inside Hood Release

SUV

Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Carpeting

Analog Gauges

On*Star Equipped

