2011 RAM 1500

SLT 4x4 - All Equipped

2011 RAM 1500

SLT 4x4 - All Equipped

Location

Southey Motors Ltd.

115 Highway #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0

1-888-578-7657

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 252,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4708023
  • Stock #: 13887
  • VIN: 1D7RV1GT5BS610245
Exterior Colour
Saddle Brown
Interior Colour
Light Pebble Beige / Dark Brown
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

All Equipped Including A Factory Remote Start, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, U-Connect Hands-Free Bluetooth, Voice Recognition Command System, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Power Sliding Rear Window, Heated Mirrors, Side-Impact Air Bags, Traction Control, Running Boards, Locking Tailgate, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Tow Package, Factory Brake Controller, Front Rear Splashguards, Universal Home-Link Garage Door Opener + Much More! Mechanic's Special! Needs Some Engine Work. Powered By A 5.7L V8 Automatic! Call Us Toll Free @ 1-(888)-578-7657 or Visit Us Online @ www.southeymotors.ca

Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Console
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Convenience Lighting Pkg
  • Cup Holder
  • Heated Outside Mirrors
  • Tow Hitch Receiver
  • Door Map Pockets
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Fold Down Rear Seats
  • Cloth Seating
  • Multi-Adj Driver's Seat
  • Power Adjustable Seat
  • Reclining Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Running Boards
  • tinted windows
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • Trip Computer
  • Digital clock
  • Compact Disc (CD) Player
Safety
  • Power Brakes
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Dual Front Airbags (SRS)
  • Side Impact Airbags
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • Traction Control System
  • Child-Safety Locks
Windows
  • Sliding Rear Window
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Keyless Entry System
  • Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Electronic Compass
  • Multi-Data Display
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Carpeting
  • Analog Gauges

