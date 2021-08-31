+ taxes & licensing
115 Highway #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0
Treat yourself to a test drive in the 2011 Ram 3500! A great truck at a great price! Top features include cruise control, tilt steering wheel, an overhead console, and power windows. It features four-wheel drive capabilities, a durable automatic transmission, and a refined 6 cylinder engine. We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
