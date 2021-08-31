Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 RAM 3500

0 KM

Details Description Features

$41,300

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$41,300

+ taxes & licensing

Southey Motors Ltd.

1-888-578-7657

Contact Seller
2011 RAM 3500

2011 RAM 3500

Laramie Longhorn

Watch This Vehicle

2011 RAM 3500

Laramie Longhorn

Location

Southey Motors Ltd.

115 Highway #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0

1-888-578-7657

Contact Seller

$41,300

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7980663
  • Stock #: 14208
  • VIN: 3D73Y3CL6BG576869

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Chery Red
  • Interior Colour Lt. Pebble Beige/Dark Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14208
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Treat yourself to a test drive in the 2011 Ram 3500! A great truck at a great price! Top features include cruise control, tilt steering wheel, an overhead console, and power windows. It features four-wheel drive capabilities, a durable automatic transmission, and a refined 6 cylinder engine. We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Vehicle Features

Electronically Controlled Throttle
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
Diesel Exhaust Brake
Current Generation Engine Controller
Winter Front Grille Cover
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 68RFE
Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge
Engine: 6.7L I6 Cummins Turbo Diesel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Southey Motors Ltd.

2015 RAM 1500 Larami...
 93,072 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2003 Fleetwood South...
 0 KM
$67,500 + tax & lic
2015 RAM 1500 SLT
 93,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Southey Motors Ltd.

Southey Motors Ltd.

Southey Motors Ltd.

Primary

115 Highway #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0

Call Dealer

1-888-578-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-578-7657

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory