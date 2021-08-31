Menu
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

240,000 KM

Details Description

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Two-Way Service Ltd.

306-726-2188

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Location

Two-Way Service Ltd.

135 Hwy #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0

306-726-2188

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

240,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7679281
  Stock #: 194491

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 194491
  • Mileage 240,000 KM

Vehicle Description

We have a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT on our lot with 240,000 km. It is grey in color and has a 6 speed automatic transmission. Many options including, power windows, doors mirrors and front seat, tow package, tow hooks, remote keyless entry, dual climate control, cd player, message center, bluetooth and much more! For more information visit our website at www.twowayservice.com, give us a call, send us an email, or come in and see us. We also have financing available!

Two Way Service has been a Ford leader based out of Southey since 1971. As a smaller dealership, we pride ourselves with being involved in our community and being able to treat you better in assisting with Sales, Service and everything in between when it comes to your vehicle. Our staff are ready to help answer all of your questions so let us share our experience gained from 50 years of excellence with you today! Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Southey.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

