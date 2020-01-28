Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Dodge Journey

Crew - Low Mileage

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Dodge Journey

Crew - Low Mileage

Location

Southey Motors Ltd.

115 Highway #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0

1-888-578-7657

  1. 4616967
  2. 4616967
  3. 4616967
  4. 4616967
  5. 4616967
  6. 4616967
  7. 4616967
  8. 4616967
  9. 4616967
  10. 4616967
  11. 4616967
  12. 4616967
  13. 4616967
  14. 4616967
  15. 4616967
  16. 4616967
  17. 4616967
  18. 4616967
  19. 4616967
  20. 4616967
  21. 4616967
  22. 4616967
  23. 4616967
Contact Seller

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 84,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4616967
  • Stock #: 12902
  • VIN: 3C4PDCCG6CT184431
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black / Silver
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Low Mileage - Only 84,000 km's! Includes Heated Seats, Factory Remote Start, Power Sunroof, Keyless 'Enter-'N-Go' Passive Entry w/Push-Button Start, Touch Screen Media Center w/SiriusXM Satellite Radio, USB/Ipod Connection Port, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Dual Zone Temperature Controls, Side-Impact Airbags, Traction Control, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Tow Package, Front Rear Splashguards, Universal Home-Link Garage Door Opener + Much More! 1-Owner! Powered By A Fuel-Efficient 3.6L 'PentaStar' V6 Automatic! Call Us Toll Free @ 1-(888)-578-7657 or Visit Us Online @ www.southeymotors.ca

Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Sunroof
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Dual Zone Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Map Lights
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Console
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Convenience Lighting Pkg
  • Cup Holder
  • Tow Hitch Receiver
  • Door Map Pockets
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Fold Down Rear Seats
  • Cloth Seating
  • Multi-Adj Driver's Seat
  • Power Adjustable Seat
  • Reclining Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Roof Rack
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Luggage Rack
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • tinted windows
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • Trip Computer
  • Digital clock
  • Compact Disc (CD) Player
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • rear window defogger
Safety
  • Power Brakes
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Dual Front Airbags (SRS)
  • Side Impact Airbags
  • Traction Control System
  • Child-Safety Locks
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Keyless Entry System
  • Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Electronic Compass
  • Multi-Data Display
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Carpeting
  • Analog Gauges
  • Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Southey Motors Ltd.

2016 Dodge Grand Car...
 24,000 KM
$23,900 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 121,000 KM
$18,900 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Grand Car...
 87,000 KM
$17,500 + tax & lic
Southey Motors Ltd.

Southey Motors Ltd.

Primary

115 Highway #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-888-578-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-578-7657

Send A Message