2012 Dodge Journey

Low Mileage - Only 84,000 km's! Includes Heated Seats, Factory Remote Start, Power Sunroof, Keyless 'Enter-'N-Go' Passive Entry w/Push-Button Start, Touch Screen Media Center w/SiriusXM Satellite Radio, USB/Ipod Connection Port, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Dual Zone Temperature Controls, Side-Impact Airbags, Traction Control, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Tow Package, Front Rear Splashguards, Universal Home-Link Garage Door Opener + Much More! 1-Owner! Powered By A Fuel-Efficient 3.6L 'PentaStar' V6 Automatic! Call Us Toll Free @ 1-(888)-578-7657 or Visit Us Online @ www.southeymotors.ca

Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Sunroof Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Climate Control

Dual Zone Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Courtesy Lights

Map Lights

Intermittent Wipers

Console

Remote Trunk Release

Auto On/Off Headlamps

Convenience Lighting Pkg

Cup Holder

Tow Hitch Receiver

Door Map Pockets Seating Bucket Seats

Heated Seats

Fold Down Rear Seats

Cloth Seating

Multi-Adj Driver's Seat

Power Adjustable Seat

Reclining Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels

Roof Rack

Daytime Running Lights

Luggage Rack

Rear Window Wiper

tinted windows Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Trip Odometer

Trip Computer

Digital clock

Compact Disc (CD) Player Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Windows Sunroof

rear window defogger Safety Power Brakes

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Dual Front Airbags (SRS)

Side Impact Airbags

Traction Control System

Child-Safety Locks Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Keyless Entry System

Illuminated Visor Mirror

Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror

Center Arm Rest

Electronic Compass

Multi-Data Display

Inside Hood Release

Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Carpeting

Analog Gauges

Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.