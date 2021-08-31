Menu
2012 Dodge Journey

189,000 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Southey Motors Ltd.

1-888-578-7657

2012 Dodge Journey

2012 Dodge Journey

R/T

2012 Dodge Journey

R/T

Location

Southey Motors Ltd.

115 Highway #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0

1-888-578-7657

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

189,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7646857
  • Stock #: 14171
  • VIN: 3C4PDDFGXCT147738

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Vice White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 189,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Discerning drivers will appreciate the 2012 Dodge Journey! This is an exceptional vehicle at an affordable price! All of the premium features expected of a Dodge are offered, including: leather upholstery, a roof rack, and much more. Under the hood you'll find a 6 cylinder engine with more than 270 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. All wheel drive maintains traction at all four corners. We know that you have high expectations, and we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding them! Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Southey Motors Ltd.

Southey Motors Ltd.

Primary

115 Highway #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0

