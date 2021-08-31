2012 Dodge Journey

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 8 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7646857

7646857 Stock #: 14171

14171 VIN: 3C4PDDFGXCT147738

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Vice White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 189,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.