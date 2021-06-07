+ taxes & licensing
135 Hwy #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0
We have a 2013 Dodge Journey RT AWD on our lot with 195,841 km. It is red in color and has a 6 speed automatic transmission. Many options including, heated seats, dual climate control, reverse camera, auto dimming mirrors, remote keyless entry and much more! For more information visit our website at www.twowayservice.com, give us a call, send us an email, or come in and see us. We also have financing available!
Two Way Service has been a Ford leader based out of Southey since 1971. As a smaller dealership, we pride ourselves with being involved in our community and being able to treat you better in assisting with Sales, Service and everything in between when it comes to your vehicle. Our staff are ready to help answer all of your questions so let us share our experience gained from 50 years of excellence with you today! Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Southey.
