Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford Edge

131,315 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Two-Way Service Ltd.

306-726-2188

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Edge

2013 Ford Edge

SEL

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Edge

SEL

Location

Two-Way Service Ltd.

135 Hwy #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0

306-726-2188

  1. 7256357
  2. 7256357
  3. 7256357
  4. 7256357
  5. 7256357
  6. 7256357
  7. 7256357
  8. 7256357
  9. 7256357
  10. 7256357
  11. 7256357
  12. 7256357
  13. 7256357
  14. 7256357
  15. 7256357
  16. 7256357
  17. 7256357
  18. 7256357
  19. 7256357
  20. 7256357
  21. 7256357
  22. 7256357
  23. 7256357
  24. 7256357
  25. 7256357
  26. 7256357
  27. 7256357
  28. 7256357
  29. 7256357
  30. 7256357
  31. 7256357
  32. 7256357
  33. 7256357
  34. 7256357
  35. 7256357
  36. 7256357
  37. 7256357
  38. 7256357
  39. 7256357
  40. 7256357
  41. 7256357
  42. 7256357
  43. 7256357
  44. 7256357
  45. 7256357
  46. 7256357
  47. 7256357
  48. 7256357
  49. 7256357
Contact Seller

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

131,315KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7256357
  • Stock #: C23735

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # C23735
  • Mileage 131,315 KM

Vehicle Description

We have a 2013 Ford Edge SEL on our lot with 131,315 km. It is blue in color and has a 6 speed automatic transmission. Many options including, heated seats, dual climate control, reverse camera, auto dimming mirrors, remote keyless entry and much more! For more information visit our website at www.twowayservice.com, give us a call, send us an email, or come in and see us. We also have financing available!

Two Way Service has been a Ford leader based out of Southey since 1971. As a smaller dealership, we pride ourselves with being involved in our community and being able to treat you better in assisting with Sales, Service and everything in between when it comes to your vehicle. Our staff are ready to help answer all of your questions so let us share our experience gained from 50 years of excellence with you today! Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Southey.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Two-Way Service Ltd.

2019 Ford F-150 STX ...
 59,472 KM
$44,995 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Edge Titan...
 37,064 KM
$36,995 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Journey R...
 195,841 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic

Email Two-Way Service Ltd.

Two-Way Service Ltd.

Two-Way Service Ltd.

135 Hwy #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0

Call Dealer

306-726-XXXX

(click to show)

306-726-2188

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory