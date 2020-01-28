Menu
2013 Ford F-150

XLT 4x4 - All Equipped

2013 Ford F-150

XLT 4x4 - All Equipped

Location

Southey Motors Ltd.

115 Highway #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0

1-888-578-7657

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 218,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4616976
  • Stock #: 13644
  • VIN: 1FTFX1EF1DFD70823
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Light Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

All Equipped Including A Remote Start, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Bluetooth SYNC Powered By Microsoft, USB/Ipod Connection Port, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Traction Control, Locking Tailgate, Alloy Wheels, Front Tow Hooks, Front Rear Splashguards + Much More! 1-Owner! Powered By A 5.0L 6-Speed Automatic! Call Us Toll Free @ 1-(888)-578-7657 or Visit Us Online @ www.southeymotors.ca

Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Map Lights
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Console
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Convenience Lighting Pkg
  • Cup Holder
  • Door Map Pockets
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Fold Down Rear Seats
  • Cloth Seating
  • Multi-Adj Driver's Seat
  • Reclining Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • tinted windows
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • Digital clock
  • Compact Disc (CD) Player
Safety
  • Power Brakes
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Dual Front Airbags (SRS)
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • Traction Control System
  • Child-Safety Locks
Additional Features
  • Keyless Entry System
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Electronic Compass
  • Multi-Data Display
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Carpeting
  • Analog Gauges

