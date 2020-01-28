2013 Ford F-150

All Equipped Including A Remote Start, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Bluetooth SYNC Powered By Microsoft, USB/Ipod Connection Port, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Traction Control, Locking Tailgate, Alloy Wheels, Front Tow Hooks, Front Rear Splashguards + Much More! 1-Owner! Powered By A 5.0L 6-Speed Automatic! Call Us Toll Free @ 1-(888)-578-7657 or Visit Us Online @ www.southeymotors.ca

Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Courtesy Lights

Map Lights

Intermittent Wipers

Console

Auto On/Off Headlamps

Convenience Lighting Pkg

Cup Holder

Door Map Pockets Seating Bucket Seats

Fold Down Rear Seats

Cloth Seating

Multi-Adj Driver's Seat

Reclining Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels

Daytime Running Lights

tinted windows Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Trip Odometer

Digital clock

Compact Disc (CD) Player Safety Power Brakes

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Dual Front Airbags (SRS)

Passenger Air Bag On/Off

Traction Control System

Child-Safety Locks Additional Features Keyless Entry System

Center Arm Rest

Electronic Compass

Multi-Data Display

Inside Hood Release

Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Carpeting

Analog Gauges

