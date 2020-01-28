2013 Ford F-150

All Equipped Including A Remote Start, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Bluetooth SYNC Powered By Microsoft, USB/Ipod Connection Port, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Traction Control, Locking Tailgate, Alloy Wheels, Front Tow Hooks, Front Rear Splashguards + Much More! 1-Owner! Powered By A 5.0L 6-Speed Automatic! Call Us Toll Free @ 1-(888)-578-7657 or Visit Us Online @ www.southeymotors.ca
- Power Options
-
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Comfort
-
- Air Conditioning
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Climate Control
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Courtesy Lights
- Map Lights
- Intermittent Wipers
- Console
- Auto On/Off Headlamps
- Convenience Lighting Pkg
- Cup Holder
- Door Map Pockets
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Fold Down Rear Seats
- Cloth Seating
- Multi-Adj Driver's Seat
- Reclining Seats
- Exterior
-
- Alloy Wheels
- Daytime Running Lights
- tinted windows
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Tachometer
- Trip Odometer
- Digital clock
- Compact Disc (CD) Player
- Safety
-
- Power Brakes
- Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
- Dual Front Airbags (SRS)
- Passenger Air Bag On/Off
- Traction Control System
- Child-Safety Locks
- Additional Features
-
- Keyless Entry System
- Center Arm Rest
- Electronic Compass
- Multi-Data Display
- Inside Hood Release
- Auxiliary 12v Outlet
- Carpeting
- Analog Gauges
