2014 Dodge Journey

R/T AWD - Fully Loaded

Location

Southey Motors Ltd.

115 Highway #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0

1-888-578-7657

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 101,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4616961
  • Stock #: 13350
  • VIN: 3C4PDDFG7ET104056
Exterior Colour
Copper Pearl
Interior Colour
Black / Silver
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Fully Loaded Including Heated Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, ParkSense Rear Back-Up Distance Sensors, Factory Remote Start, 8.4' Touch Screen Media Center w/Garmin GPS Navigation, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, U-Connect Hands-Free Bluetooth, Voice Recognition Command System, Alpine Sound Audio System, USB/Ipod Connection Port, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Enter-'N-Go w/Push-Button Start, Dual Zone Temperature Controls, Side-Impact Air Bags, Heated Mirrors, Traction Control, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Front Rear Splashguards, Universal Home-Link Garage Door Opener + Much More! Powered By A Fuel-Efficient 3.6L 'PentaStar' V6 Automatic With Low Mileage - Only 101,000 km's! 1-Owner Sold By Us New! Call Us Toll Free @ 1-(888)-578-7657 or Visit Us Online @ www.southeymotors.ca

Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Dual Zone Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Map Lights
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Console
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Convenience Lighting Pkg
  • Cup Holder
  • Heated Outside Mirrors
  • Tow Hitch Receiver
  • Door Map Pockets
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Fold Down Rear Seats
  • Multi-Adj Driver's Seat
  • Leather Seating
  • Power Adjustable Seat
  • Reclining Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Roof Rack
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Luggage Rack
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • tinted windows
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • Trip Computer
  • Digital clock
  • Compact Disc (CD) Player
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Safety
  • Power Brakes
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Dual Front Airbags (SRS)
  • Side Impact Airbags
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • Traction Control System
  • Child-Safety Locks
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Keyless Entry System
  • Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Electronic Compass
  • Multi-Data Display
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Carpeting
  • Analog Gauges
  • Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler

