2014 Dodge Journey

Fully Loaded Including Heated Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, ParkSense Rear Back-Up Distance Sensors, Factory Remote Start, 8.4' Touch Screen Media Center w/Garmin GPS Navigation, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, U-Connect Hands-Free Bluetooth, Voice Recognition Command System, Alpine Sound Audio System, USB/Ipod Connection Port, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Enter-'N-Go w/Push-Button Start, Dual Zone Temperature Controls, Side-Impact Air Bags, Heated Mirrors, Traction Control, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Front Rear Splashguards, Universal Home-Link Garage Door Opener + Much More! Powered By A Fuel-Efficient 3.6L 'PentaStar' V6 Automatic With Low Mileage - Only 101,000 km's! 1-Owner Sold By Us New! Call Us Toll Free @ 1-(888)-578-7657 or Visit Us Online @ www.southeymotors.ca

