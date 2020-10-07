Menu
2014 Dodge Journey

139,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,500

+ tax & licensing
$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

Southey Motors Ltd.

1-888-578-7657

2014 Dodge Journey

2014 Dodge Journey

R/T

2014 Dodge Journey

R/T

Location

Southey Motors Ltd.

115 Highway #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0

1-888-578-7657

$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

139,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5953329
  • Stock #: 14027
  • VIN: 3C4PDDFG1ET304320

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 139,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come test drive this 2014 Dodge Journey! It just arrived on our lot this past week! It includes leather upholstery, power door mirrors and heated door mirrors, rear wipers, and 1-touch window functionality. Under the hood you'll find a 6 cylinder engine with more than 270 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. All wheel drive provides for safe passage, regardless of road or weather conditions. Our team is professional, and we offer a no-pressure environment. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. We are here to help you.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Traction Control System
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Rear Air & Heat
Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Block Heater
Console
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Heated Outside Mirrors
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats
Easy Entry Seat System
Power Adjustable Seat
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
2nd Row Overhead 9' Video Screen
Video Remote Control
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Tires: P225/55R19 BSW AS Touring
All Wheel Drive
rear window defogger
Leather Wrap Wheel
Reverse Park Assist/ Parking Sensors
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
HANDS-FREE COMMUNICATION
WIRELESS HEADPHONES
Center Arm Rest
Monotone Paint Application
Inside Hood Release
ATC w/3 Zone Temp Control
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Driver Convenience Group
Rear Seat Video Group I
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE
Quick Order Package 28X
Driver Side Airbag
Engine: 3.6L V6 VVT
Garmin Navigation System
Navigation & Sound Group I
Wheels: 19' x 7' Aluminum Chrome Clad
Park-Sense rear park assist system
Radio: Uconnect 8.4 CD/DVD/MP3
Radio: Uconnect Touch 8.4N NAV
GVWR: 2540 kgs w/Flexible Seating

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Southey Motors Ltd.

Southey Motors Ltd.

Southey Motors Ltd.

Primary

115 Highway #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0

