2014 Dodge Journey

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Traction Control System Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Door Locks POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Climate Control Rear Air & Heat Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Courtesy Lights remote start Intermittent Wipers Block Heater Console Universal Garage Door Opener Auto On/Off Headlamps Cup Holder Heated Outside Mirrors Door Map Pockets Halogen Headlamps Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Split Folding Rear Seats Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats Easy Entry Seat System Power Adjustable Seat Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Odometer CD Player Trip Computer Satellite Radio Digital clock Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio 2nd Row Overhead 9' Video Screen Video Remote Control Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper tinted windows Tires: P225/55R19 BSW AS Touring Powertrain All Wheel Drive Windows rear window defogger Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Reverse Park Assist/ Parking Sensors Navigation System Rear View Camera HANDS-FREE COMMUNICATION WIRELESS HEADPHONES Center Arm Rest Monotone Paint Application Inside Hood Release ATC w/3 Zone Temp Control Auxiliary 12v Outlet ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Driver Convenience Group Rear Seat Video Group I Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE Quick Order Package 28X Driver Side Airbag Engine: 3.6L V6 VVT Garmin Navigation System Navigation & Sound Group I Wheels: 19' x 7' Aluminum Chrome Clad Park-Sense rear park assist system Radio: Uconnect 8.4 CD/DVD/MP3 Radio: Uconnect Touch 8.4N NAV GVWR: 2540 kgs w/Flexible Seating

