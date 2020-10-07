+ taxes & licensing
1-888-578-7657
115 Highway #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0
1-888-578-7657
+ taxes & licensing
Come test drive this 2014 Dodge Journey! It just arrived on our lot this past week! It includes leather upholstery, power door mirrors and heated door mirrors, rear wipers, and 1-touch window functionality. Under the hood you'll find a 6 cylinder engine with more than 270 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. All wheel drive provides for safe passage, regardless of road or weather conditions. Our team is professional, and we offer a no-pressure environment. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. We are here to help you.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
115 Highway #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0