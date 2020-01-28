Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Ford Escape

SE 4x4 - Fully Loaded

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Escape

SE 4x4 - Fully Loaded

Location

Southey Motors Ltd.

115 Highway #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0

1-888-578-7657

  1. 4616973
  2. 4616973
  3. 4616973
  4. 4616973
  5. 4616973
  6. 4616973
  7. 4616973
  8. 4616973
  9. 4616973
  10. 4616973
  11. 4616973
  12. 4616973
  13. 4616973
  14. 4616973
  15. 4616973
  16. 4616973
  17. 4616973
  18. 4616973
  19. 4616973
  20. 4616973
  21. 4616973
  22. 4616973
  23. 4616973
  24. 4616973
  25. 4616973
Contact Seller

$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 212,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4616973
  • Stock #: 13727
  • VIN: 1FMCU9G99EUB35130
Exterior Colour
Dark Blue
Interior Colour
Black / Silver
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Fully Loaded Including Heated Leather Seats, Back-Up Camera w/Park-Assist Object Detection Warning System, Touch Screen Media Center w/GPS Navigation, SYNC Hands-Free Bluetooth Powered By Microsoft, Voice Recognition Command System, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, USB/Ipod Connection Port, Factory Remote Start, Dual Zone Temperature Controls, Side-Impact Air Bags, Heated Mirrors, Traction Control, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Rubber Slush Mats + Much More! Powered By A Fuel-Efficient 2.0L Eco-Boost 4-Cylinder Automatic! 1-Owner Lady Driven! Call Us Toll Free @ 1-(888)-578-7657 or Visit Us Online @ www.southeymotors.ca

Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Dual Zone Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Map Lights
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Console
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Convenience Lighting Pkg
  • Cup Holder
  • Heated Outside Mirrors
  • Door Map Pockets
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Fold Down Rear Seats
  • Multi-Adj Driver's Seat
  • Leather Seating
  • Power Adjustable Seat
  • Reclining Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • tinted windows
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • Trip Computer
  • Digital clock
  • Compact Disc (CD) Player
Safety
  • Power Brakes
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Dual Front Airbags (SRS)
  • Side Impact Airbags
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • Traction Control System
  • Child-Safety Locks
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Keyless Entry System
  • Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Electronic Compass
  • Multi-Data Display
  • Inside Hood Release
  • SUV
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Carpeting
  • Analog Gauges
  • Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Southey Motors Ltd.

2016 Dodge Grand Car...
 24,000 KM
$23,900 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 121,000 KM
$18,900 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Grand Car...
 87,000 KM
$17,500 + tax & lic
Southey Motors Ltd.

Southey Motors Ltd.

Primary

115 Highway #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-888-578-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-578-7657

Send A Message