2014 Ford F-150

XLT XTR 4x4 - All Equipped

2014 Ford F-150

XLT XTR 4x4 - All Equipped

Southey Motors Ltd.

115 Highway #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0

1-888-578-7657

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 184,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4616979
  • Stock #: 13920
  • VIN: 1FTFX1EF1EFC55365
Exterior Colour
Ruby Red
Interior Colour
Light Grey / Dark Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

All Equipped Including A Remote Start, Rear Park-Assist Object Detection Warning System, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Bluetooth SYNC Powered By Microsoft, USB/Ipod Connection Port, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Traction Control, Truxedo Tonneau Box Cover, Locking Tailgate, Fender Flares, Power Height Adjustable Foot Pedals, Heated Mirrors, XD-Series Custom Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Front Air Deflector, Tow Package, Factory Brake Controller, Front Tow Hooks, Front Rear Splashguards, Rubber Slush Mats + Much More! 1-Owner! Powered By A 5.0L 6-Speed Automatic! Clean Truck Inside Out! Call Us Toll Free @ 1-(888)-578-7657 or Visit Us Online @ www.southeymotors.ca

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Power Brakes
  • Trailer brake controller
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • Traction Control System
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Tow Package
  • Map Lights
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Block Heater
  • Console
  • Convenience Lighting Pkg
  • Cup Holder
  • Heated Outside Mirrors
  • Tow Hitch Receiver
  • Door Map Pockets
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Power Adjustable Seat
  • Reclining Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • tinted windows
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Tonneau Cover
  • All Equipped
  • Reverse Park Assist/ Parking Sensors
  • 4th Door
  • Cloth Interior
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Electronic Compass
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges
  • Radio: AM/FM Stereo/Clock/Single-CD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Southey Motors Ltd.

Southey Motors Ltd.

Primary

115 Highway #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0

