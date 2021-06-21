Menu
2014 Ford Focus

121,332 KM

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Two-Way Service Ltd.

306-726-2188

2014 Ford Focus

2014 Ford Focus

SE FWD

2014 Ford Focus

SE FWD

Two-Way Service Ltd.

135 Hwy #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0

306-726-2188

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

121,332KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7339868
  Stock #: 140698

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 121,332 KM

Vehicle Description

We have a 2014 Ford Focus SE FWD on our lot with 121,332 km. It is black in color and has a 6 speed automatic transmission. Many options including, block heater, remote keyless entry, satellite radio, bluetooth, tilt and telescopic steering, and much more! For more information visit our website at www.twowayservice.com, give us a call, send us an email, or come in and see us. We also have financing available!

Two Way Service has been a Ford leader based out of Southey since 1971. As a smaller dealership, we pride ourselves with being involved in our community and being able to treat you better in assisting with Sales, Service and everything in between when it comes to your vehicle. Our staff are ready to help answer all of your questions so let us share our experience gained from 50 years of excellence with you today! Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Southey.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Two-Way Service Ltd.

Two-Way Service Ltd.

135 Hwy #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0

306-726-2188

