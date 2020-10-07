2014 Jeep Cherokee

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Hill Descent Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Automatic Headlamps Traction Control System Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Door Locks POWER SEAT Power Liftgate Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel Air Conditioning ATC w/Dual Zone Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Courtesy Lights remote start Intermittent Wipers Block Heater Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Start System Cup Holder Power Heated Mirrors Door Map Pockets All-Season Floor Mats Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats Power 8-Way Driver Seat Power Adjustable Seat Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Odometer Trip Computer Satellite Radio Digital clock Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper tinted windows Windows rear window defogger Security SECURITY ALARM Trim Leather Wrapped Shift Knob

Additional Features Tonneau Cover Rear View Camera Cargo Net Cloth Interior Power Lift Gates Hill Ascent Control Rear View Auto Dim Mirror w/Microphone Dual Bright Exhaust Tips Center Arm Rest Inside Hood Release Auxiliary 12v Outlet ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Comfort/Convenience Group Auxiliary transmission oil cooler Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element GVW/Payload Rating Off Road Suspension Windshield wiper de-icer Driver Side Airbag Remote proximity keyless entry Quick Order Package 26J Humidity Sensor Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust Radio: UConnect 5.0 AM/FM/BT Cold Weather Group Engine: 3.2L V6 24V VVT Transmission: 9-Speed 4WD Automatic Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic Tires: 225/65R17 BSW AS 3.251 Axle Ratio Passive Entry/Keyless Go Electronic Range Select Jeep Active Drive II Premium Air Filter GPS Antenna Input Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth

