Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Jeep Cherokee

145,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Southey Motors Ltd.

1-888-578-7657

Contact Seller
2014 Jeep Cherokee

2014 Jeep Cherokee

North

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Jeep Cherokee

North

Location

Southey Motors Ltd.

115 Highway #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0

1-888-578-7657

  1. 6045852
  2. 6045852
  3. 6045852
  4. 6045852
  5. 6045852
  6. 6045852
  7. 6045852
  8. 6045852
  9. 6045852
  10. 6045852
  11. 6045852
  12. 6045852
  13. 6045852
  14. 6045852
  15. 6045852
  16. 6045852
  17. 6045852
  18. 6045852
  19. 6045852
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

145,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6045852
  • Stock #: 14029
  • VIN: 1C4PJMCS9EW259834

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Eco Green
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 145,000 KM

Vehicle Description

What a fantastic deal! Treat yourself to a test drive in the 2014 Jeep Cherokee! Ensuring composure no matter the driving circumstances! All of the premium features expected of a Jeep are offered, including: front and rear reading lights, power door mirrors, and remote keyless entry. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the refined 6 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. We pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Hill Descent Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Automatic Headlamps
Traction Control System
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
POWER SEAT
Power Liftgate
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Air Conditioning ATC w/Dual Zone Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Block Heater
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Start System
Cup Holder
Power Heated Mirrors
Door Map Pockets
All-Season Floor Mats
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats
Power 8-Way Driver Seat
Power Adjustable Seat
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
rear window defogger
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Wrapped Shift Knob
Tonneau Cover
Rear View Camera
Cargo Net
Cloth Interior
Power Lift Gates
Hill Ascent Control
Rear View Auto Dim Mirror w/Microphone
Dual Bright Exhaust Tips
Center Arm Rest
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Comfort/Convenience Group
Auxiliary transmission oil cooler
Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element
GVW/Payload Rating
Off Road Suspension
Windshield wiper de-icer
Driver Side Airbag
Remote proximity keyless entry
Quick Order Package 26J
Humidity Sensor
Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
Radio: UConnect 5.0 AM/FM/BT
Cold Weather Group
Engine: 3.2L V6 24V VVT
Transmission: 9-Speed 4WD Automatic
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
Tires: 225/65R17 BSW AS
3.251 Axle Ratio
Passive Entry/Keyless Go
Electronic Range Select
Jeep Active Drive II
Premium Air Filter
GPS Antenna Input
Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Southey Motors Ltd.

2014 Dodge Journey R/T
 139,000 KM
$13,500 + tax & lic
1987 Mercury Grand M...
 15,000 KM
$8,900 + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Cherokee T...
 103,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Southey Motors Ltd.

Southey Motors Ltd.

Southey Motors Ltd.

Primary

115 Highway #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0

Call Dealer

1-888-578-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-578-7657

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory