2014 Jeep Wrangler

$27,995 + taxes & licensing 7 0 , 5 8 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7687249

7687249 Stock #: 275964

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 3-cylinder

Stock # 275964

Mileage 70,580 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Rollover protection bars Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Cruise Control Engine Immobilizer Power Options Power Steering Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Rear Bench Seat Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Fog Lamps Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Floor mats Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.