2014 Jeep Wrangler

70,580 KM

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
Two-Way Service Ltd.

306-726-2188

Sport Willy's 4X4

Location

Two-Way Service Ltd.

135 Hwy #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0

306-726-2188

70,580KM
Used
  Stock #: 275964

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 70,580 KM

Vehicle Description

We have a 2014 Jeep Wrangler Sport 4X4 on our lot with 70,580 KM. It is white in color and has a 6 speed manual transmission. Many options including cruise control, power windows and doors, auto dimming and heated mirrors, bluetooth, satellite radio, remote keyless entry and so much more! For more information visit our website at www.twowayservice.com, give us a call, send us an email, or come in and see us. We also have financing available!
Two Way Service has been a Ford leader based out of Southey since 1971. As a smaller dealership, we pride ourselves with being involved in our community and being able to treat you better in assisting with Sales, Service and everything in between when it comes to your vehicle. Our staff are ready to help answer all of your questions so let us share our experience gained from 50 years of excellence with you today! Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Southey.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Power Steering
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Fog Lamps
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

