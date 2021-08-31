2014 RAM 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 9 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7773117

7773117 Stock #: 14189

14189 VIN: 1C6RR7GM7ES265354

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Interior Colour Black/Diesel Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 14189

Mileage 199,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Fog Lamps Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS Halogen Headlamps 17' Steel Spare Wheel Safety Security System Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Passenger Air Bag On/Off Traction Control System Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer remote start Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Universal Garage Door Opener Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Courtesy Lights Tow Package Intermittent Wipers Console Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Remote Start System Auto On/Off Headlamps Cup Holder Heated Outside Mirrors Ash Tray Lamp Glove Box Lamp Overhead Console w/UGDO Rear Dome w/On/Off Switch Lamp Underhood Lamp Power Heated Fold-Away Mirrors Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps Door Map Pockets Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Quad Seating Power Adjustable Seat Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Climate Control Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Satellite Radio Digital clock Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio Windows rear window defogger Sliding Rear Window Mechanical Block Heater Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Security SECURITY ALARM Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Leather Wrap Wheel Bright/Bright Billets Grille Powertrain Next Generation Engine Controller Additional Features DUAL REAR EXHAUST Navigation System Rear View Camera Cloth Interior Power Folding Mirrors Rear View Auto Dim Mirror w/Microphone Tip Start Center Arm Rest Electronically Controlled Throttle ParkSense Rear Park Assist System Electric Shift On Demand Transfer Case Locking Lug Nuts Monotone Paint Application Inside Hood Release Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals Auxiliary 12v Outlet 800 Amp Maintenance Free Battery Auto Dim Exterior Passenger Mirror Comfort Group Centre Hub 3.0L Diesel Badge Luxury Group Auto Dim Exterior Mirrors Remote Start & Security Group SLT Plus Decor Group Driver Side Airbag UConnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio 8.4' Touch Screen Display Radio: UConnect 8.4A AM/FM/BT Wheels: 20' x 8.0' Aluminum SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO W/1-YEAR SUBSCRIPTION Engine: 3.0L V6 Ecodiesel Full Size Temporary Use Spare Tire Media Hub Selective Catalytic Reduction Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth 230 Amp Alternator Remote SD Card Slot 7' TFT Instrument Cluster Customer Activated GPS Navigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.