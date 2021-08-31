Menu
2014 RAM 1500

199,000 KM

Details

2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

SLT

2014 RAM 1500

SLT

Location

Southey Motors Ltd.

115 Highway #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0

199,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7773117
  • Stock #: 14189
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GM7ES265354

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black/Diesel Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14189
  • Mileage 199,000 KM

Vehicle Description

The car you've always wanted! Discerning drivers will appreciate the 2014 Ram 1500! It just arrived on our lot this past week! Top features include power windows, a tachometer, tilt steering wheel, and remote keyless entry. It features four-wheel drive capabilities, a durable automatic transmission, and a 3 liter 6 cylinder engine. We know that you have high expectations, and we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding them! Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Fog Lamps
Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS
Halogen Headlamps
17' Steel Spare Wheel
Security System
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Remote Start System
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Heated Outside Mirrors
Ash Tray Lamp
Glove Box Lamp
Overhead Console w/UGDO
Rear Dome w/On/Off Switch Lamp
Underhood Lamp
Power Heated Fold-Away Mirrors
Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps
Door Map Pockets
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Quad Seating
Power Adjustable Seat
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Trip Odometer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
rear window defogger
Sliding Rear Window
Block Heater
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Leather Wrap Wheel
Bright/Bright Billets Grille
Next Generation Engine Controller
DUAL REAR EXHAUST
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Power Folding Mirrors
Rear View Auto Dim Mirror w/Microphone
Tip Start
Center Arm Rest
Electronically Controlled Throttle
ParkSense Rear Park Assist System
Electric Shift On Demand Transfer Case
Locking Lug Nuts
Monotone Paint Application
Inside Hood Release
Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
800 Amp Maintenance Free Battery
Auto Dim Exterior Passenger Mirror
Comfort Group
Centre Hub
3.0L Diesel Badge
Luxury Group
Auto Dim Exterior Mirrors
Remote Start & Security Group
SLT Plus Decor Group
Driver Side Airbag
UConnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
8.4' Touch Screen Display
Radio: UConnect 8.4A AM/FM/BT
Wheels: 20' x 8.0' Aluminum
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO W/1-YEAR SUBSCRIPTION
Engine: 3.0L V6 Ecodiesel
Full Size Temporary Use Spare Tire
Media Hub
Selective Catalytic Reduction
Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth
230 Amp Alternator
Remote SD Card Slot
7' TFT Instrument Cluster
Customer Activated GPS Navigation

Southey Motors Ltd.

Southey Motors Ltd.

Primary

115 Highway #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0

