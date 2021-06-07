Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Ford Edge

170,663 KM

Details Description Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Two-Way Service Ltd.

306-726-2188

Contact Seller
2015 Ford Edge

2015 Ford Edge

SPORT AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford Edge

SPORT AWD

Location

Two-Way Service Ltd.

135 Hwy #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0

306-726-2188

  1. 7256342
  2. 7256342
  3. 7256342
  4. 7256342
  5. 7256342
  6. 7256342
  7. 7256342
  8. 7256342
  9. 7256342
  10. 7256342
  11. 7256342
  12. 7256342
  13. 7256342
  14. 7256342
  15. 7256342
  16. 7256342
  17. 7256342
  18. 7256342
  19. 7256342
  20. 7256342
  21. 7256342
  22. 7256342
  23. 7256342
  24. 7256342
  25. 7256342
  26. 7256342
  27. 7256342
  28. 7256342
  29. 7256342
  30. 7256342
  31. 7256342
  32. 7256342
  33. 7256342
  34. 7256342
  35. 7256342
  36. 7256342
  37. 7256342
  38. 7256342
  39. 7256342
  40. 7256342
  41. 7256342
  42. 7256342
  43. 7256342
  44. 7256342
  45. 7256342
  46. 7256342
  47. 7256342
  48. 7256342
Contact Seller

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

170,663KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7256342
  • Stock #: B86999

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # B86999
  • Mileage 170,663 KM

Vehicle Description

We have a 2015 Ford Edge Sport AWD on our lot with 170,663 km. It is electric spice in color and has a 6 speed automatic transmission. Many options including, heated seats, rain sensing wipers, dual climate control, leather interior, reverse camera , and much more! For more information visit our website at www.twowayservice.com, give us a call, send us an email, or come in and see us. We also have financing available!

Two Way Service has been a Ford leader based out of Southey since 1971. As a smaller dealership, we pride ourselves with being involved in our community and being able to treat you better in assisting with Sales, Service and everything in between when it comes to your vehicle. Our staff are ready to help answer all of your questions so let us share our experience gained from 50 years of excellence with you today! Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Southey.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Two-Way Service Ltd.

2019 Ford F-150 STX ...
 59,472 KM
$44,995 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Edge Titan...
 37,064 KM
$36,995 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Journey R...
 195,841 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic

Email Two-Way Service Ltd.

Two-Way Service Ltd.

Two-Way Service Ltd.

135 Hwy #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0

Call Dealer

306-726-XXXX

(click to show)

306-726-2188

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory