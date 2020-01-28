Fully Loaded Including Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Park-Assist Rear Object Detection Warning System, Factory Remote Start, MyFord Touch Screen Media Center w/GPS Navigation, SYNC Voice-Activated Hands-Free Bluetooth System, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, USB/Ipod Connection Port, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Push-Button Start, Dual Zone Temperature Controls, Heated Mirrors, 20' Mach Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights + Much More! LOW MILEAGE - Only 33,000 km's On A Fuel-Efficient 2.3L 4-Cylinder Ecoboost Automatic That Puts Our 310HP!!! 1-Owner In Perfect Condition! Original MSRP: $45,149 - Get Into This 2015 Ford Mustang Ecoboost Convertible Today For Only $29,900! Call Us Toll Free @ 1-(888)-578-7657 or Visit Us Online @ www.southeymotors.ca

Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Climate Control

Dual Zone Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Courtesy Lights

Map Lights

Intermittent Wipers

Console

Remote Trunk Release

Auto On/Off Headlamps

Convenience Lighting Pkg

Cup Holder

Heated Outside Mirrors

Door Map Pockets Seating Bucket Seats

Heated Seats

Fold Down Rear Seats

Multi-Adj Driver's Seat

Leather Seating

Power Adjustable Seat

Reclining Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels

Daytime Running Lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Trip Odometer

Trip Computer

Digital clock

Compact Disc (CD) Player Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive Safety Power Brakes

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Dual Front Airbags (SRS)

Passenger Air Bag On/Off

Child-Safety Locks Windows rear window defogger Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Rear View Camera

Keyless Entry System

Illuminated Visor Mirror

Center Arm Rest

Electronic Compass

Multi-Data Display

Inside Hood Release

Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Carpeting

Analog Gauges

Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.