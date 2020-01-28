Menu
2015 Ford Mustang

Ecoboost - Only 33,000 km's

2015 Ford Mustang

Ecoboost - Only 33,000 km's

Southey Motors Ltd.

115 Highway #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0

1-888-578-7657

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 33,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4616985
  • Stock #: 13809
  • VIN: 1FATP8UH6F5393611
Exterior Colour
Guard Metallic
Interior Colour
Black / Silver
Body Style
Convertible
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
2-door

Fully Loaded Including Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Park-Assist Rear Object Detection Warning System, Factory Remote Start, MyFord Touch Screen Media Center w/GPS Navigation, SYNC Voice-Activated Hands-Free Bluetooth System, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, USB/Ipod Connection Port, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Push-Button Start, Dual Zone Temperature Controls, Heated Mirrors, 20' Mach Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights + Much More! LOW MILEAGE - Only 33,000 km's On A Fuel-Efficient 2.3L 4-Cylinder Ecoboost Automatic That Puts Our 310HP!!! 1-Owner In Perfect Condition! Original MSRP: $45,149 - Get Into This 2015 Ford Mustang Ecoboost Convertible Today For Only $29,900! Call Us Toll Free @ 1-(888)-578-7657 or Visit Us Online @ www.southeymotors.ca

Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Dual Zone Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Map Lights
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Console
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Convenience Lighting Pkg
  • Cup Holder
  • Heated Outside Mirrors
  • Door Map Pockets
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Fold Down Rear Seats
  • Multi-Adj Driver's Seat
  • Leather Seating
  • Power Adjustable Seat
  • Reclining Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • Trip Computer
  • Digital clock
  • Compact Disc (CD) Player
Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
Safety
  • Power Brakes
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Dual Front Airbags (SRS)
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • Child-Safety Locks
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Keyless Entry System
  • Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Electronic Compass
  • Multi-Data Display
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Carpeting
  • Analog Gauges
  • Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler

