Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Jeep Cherokee

112,500 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Two-Way Service Ltd.

306-726-2188

Contact Seller
2015 Jeep Cherokee

2015 Jeep Cherokee

SPORT 4X4

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Jeep Cherokee

SPORT 4X4

Location

Two-Way Service Ltd.

135 Hwy #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0

306-726-2188

  1. 7352084
  2. 7352084
  3. 7352084
  4. 7352084
  5. 7352084
  6. 7352084
  7. 7352084
  8. 7352084
  9. 7352084
  10. 7352084
  11. 7352084
  12. 7352084
  13. 7352084
  14. 7352084
  15. 7352084
  16. 7352084
  17. 7352084
  18. 7352084
  19. 7352084
Contact Seller

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

112,500KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7352084
  • Stock #: 726896

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 112,500 KM

Vehicle Description

We have a 2015 Jeep Cherokee Sport on our lot with 112,500 km. It is red in color and has a 9 speed automatic transmission. Many options including, heated seats, remote keyless entry, power liftgate, heated steering wheel, bluetooth, rear view camera and much more! For more information visit our website at www.twowayservice.com, give us a call, send us an email, or come in and see us. We also have financing available!

Two Way Service has been a Ford leader based out of Southey since 1971. As a smaller dealership, we pride ourselves with being involved in our community and being able to treat you better in assisting with Sales, Service and everything in between when it comes to your vehicle. Our staff are ready to help answer all of your questions so let us share our experience gained from 50 years of excellence with you today! Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Southey.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Two-Way Service Ltd.

2015 Jeep Cherokee S...
 112,500 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Focus SE FWD
 121,332 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Silve...
 74,923 KM
$45,995 + tax & lic

Email Two-Way Service Ltd.

Two-Way Service Ltd.

Two-Way Service Ltd.

135 Hwy #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0

Call Dealer

306-726-XXXX

(click to show)

306-726-2188

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory