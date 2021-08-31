Menu
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

149,000 KM

$24,900

+ tax & licensing
Southey Motors Ltd.

1-888-578-7657

Limited

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

Southey Motors Ltd.

115 Highway #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0

149,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7980660
  • Stock #: 14207
  • VIN: 1C4RJFBG8FC655614

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 149,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Dare to compare! Outstanding design defines the 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee! You'll appreciate its safety and convenience features! This model accommodates 5 passengers comfortably, and provides features such as: variably intermittent wipers, a roof rack, and air conditioning. It features four-wheel drive capabilities, a durable automatic transmission, and a refined 6 cylinder engine. We'd also be happy to help you arrange financing for your vehicle. Call now to schedule a test drive.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Halogen Headlamps
Chrome Exterior Mirrors
Tires: P265/50R20 BSW AS
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Computer
remote start
Tonneau Cover
rear window defogger
Navigation System
GPS Navigation
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Door Map Pockets
Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth
GPS Antenna Input
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Block Heater
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Class IV Hitch Receiver
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Rear Air & Heat
Trip Odometer
Satellite Radio
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Traction Control System
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Leather Wrap Wheel
Backup Sensor
Reverse Park Assist/ Parking Sensors
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Hill Ascent Control
Monotone Paint
Center Arm Rest
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Trailer Tow Group IV
Driver Side Airbag
Quadra-Trac II 4WD System
Selec-Terrain System
Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop
8.4' Touchscreen
Radio: Uconnect 8.4' SXM/Hands-Free/Nav
Nav-Ready
See Retailer for Details
Transmission: 8-Spd TorqueFlite Automatic

Southey Motors Ltd.

Southey Motors Ltd.

115 Highway #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0

1-888-578-7657

