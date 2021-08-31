+ taxes & licensing
1-888-578-7657
115 Highway #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0
1-888-578-7657
+ taxes & licensing
Dare to compare! Outstanding design defines the 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee! You'll appreciate its safety and convenience features! This model accommodates 5 passengers comfortably, and provides features such as: variably intermittent wipers, a roof rack, and air conditioning. It features four-wheel drive capabilities, a durable automatic transmission, and a refined 6 cylinder engine. We'd also be happy to help you arrange financing for your vehicle. Call now to schedule a test drive.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
115 Highway #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0