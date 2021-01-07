2015 Nissan Pathfinder

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Passenger Air Bag On/Off Traction Control System DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Sunroof POWER SEAT Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering remote start Block Heater Console Cup Holder Heated Outside Mirrors Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior LEATHER SEAT TRIM Reclining Seats Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Odometer CD Player Trip Computer Digital clock Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio Exterior Daytime Running Lights Trailer Hitch Windows Sunroof Rear Sliding Window rear window defogger Security Anti-Theft Comfort Dual Climate Control Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior Additional Features Backup Sensor Navigation System Rear View Camera Center Arm Rest Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges Driver Side Airbag Engine: 3.5L V6 DOHC

