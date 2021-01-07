Menu
2015 Nissan Pathfinder

205,200 KM

Details Description Features

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Southey Motors Ltd.

1-888-578-7657

2015 Nissan Pathfinder

2015 Nissan Pathfinder

SL

2015 Nissan Pathfinder

SL

Location

Southey Motors Ltd.

115 Highway #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0

1-888-578-7657

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

205,200KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6474741
  • Stock #: 14072
  • VIN: 5N1AR2MM6FC649999

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 205,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Step into the 2015 Nissan Pathfinder! It just arrived on our lot this past week! Top features include leather upholstery, a built-in garage door transmitter, automatic temperature control, and a split folding rear seat. It features four-wheel drive capabilities, a durable automatic transmission, and a 3.5 liter 6 cylinder engine. We know that you have high expectations, and we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding them! Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Sunroof
POWER SEAT
Cruise Control
tilt steering
remote start
Block Heater
Console
Cup Holder
Heated Outside Mirrors
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
LEATHER SEAT TRIM
Reclining Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Digital clock
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Sunroof
Rear Sliding Window
rear window defogger
Anti-Theft
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Backup Sensor
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag
Engine: 3.5L V6 DOHC

Southey Motors Ltd.

Southey Motors Ltd.

Primary

115 Highway #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0

