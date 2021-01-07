+ taxes & licensing
1-888-578-7657
115 Highway #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0
1-888-578-7657
+ taxes & licensing
Step into the 2015 Nissan Pathfinder! It just arrived on our lot this past week! Top features include leather upholstery, a built-in garage door transmitter, automatic temperature control, and a split folding rear seat. It features four-wheel drive capabilities, a durable automatic transmission, and a 3.5 liter 6 cylinder engine. We know that you have high expectations, and we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding them! Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
115 Highway #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0