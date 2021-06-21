2015 RAM 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 7 6 , 7 3 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7375481

Stock #: 14150

14150 VIN: 1C6RR7NM9FS555373

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue Streak Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 14150

Mileage 76,734 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Heated Second Row Seats Ventilated Front Seats Media / Nav / Comm GPS Navigation Interior HEATED FRONT SEATS Full Length Floor Console Convenience Convenience Group Power 10-Way Memory Driver & 6-Way Passenger Seats Powertrain Next Generation Engine Controller Additional Features Electronically Controlled Throttle 800 Amp Maintenance Free Battery TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL 3.0L Diesel Badge Rain-sensing windshield wipers Remote proximity keyless entry 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Media Hub GPS Antenna Input Harman Radio Manufacturer Selective Catalytic Reduction Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start 8.4' Touchscreen Radio: Uconnect 8.4' SXM/Hands-Free/Nav Maximum Duty Engine Cooling Leather-Faced Bucket w/Perforated Insert Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage High-Back Front Seats GVWR: 3152 kgs Engine: 3.0L EcoDiesel V6230-Amp Alternator

