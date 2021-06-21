Menu
2015 RAM 1500

76,734 KM

Details Description Features

2015 RAM 1500

2015 RAM 1500

Laramie

2015 RAM 1500

Laramie

Location

Southey Motors Ltd.

115 Highway #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0

1-888-578-7657

Contact Seller

76,734KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7375481
  • Stock #: 14150
  • VIN: 1C6RR7NM9FS555373

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue Streak Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 76,734 KM

Vehicle Description

Take command of the road in the 2015 Ram 1500! Feature-packed and decked out! Top features include front dual zone air conditioning, automatic dimming door mirrors, heated and ventilated seats, and leather upholstery. It features four-wheel drive capabilities, a durable automatic transmission, and a 3 liter 6 cylinder engine. Our knowledgeable sales staff is available to answer any questions that you might have. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. We are here to help you.

Vehicle Features

Bucket Seats
Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat
Heated Second Row Seats
Ventilated Front Seats
GPS Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Full Length Floor Console
Convenience Group
Power 10-Way Memory Driver & 6-Way Passenger Seats
Next Generation Engine Controller
Electronically Controlled Throttle
800 Amp Maintenance Free Battery
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.0L Diesel Badge
Rain-sensing windshield wipers
Remote proximity keyless entry
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Media Hub
GPS Antenna Input
Harman Radio Manufacturer
Selective Catalytic Reduction
Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start
8.4' Touchscreen
Radio: Uconnect 8.4' SXM/Hands-Free/Nav
Maximum Duty Engine Cooling
Leather-Faced Bucket w/Perforated Insert
Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control
Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth
115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet
Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage
High-Back Front Seats
GVWR: 3152 kgs
Engine: 3.0L EcoDiesel V6230-Amp Alternator

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

