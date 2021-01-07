Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 RAM 3500

37,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Southey Motors Ltd.

1-888-578-7657

Contact Seller
2015 RAM 3500

2015 RAM 3500

Longhorn

Watch This Vehicle

2015 RAM 3500

Longhorn

Location

Southey Motors Ltd.

115 Highway #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0

1-888-578-7657

  1. 6559968
  2. 6559968
  3. 6559968
  4. 6559968
  5. 6559968
  6. 6559968
  7. 6559968
  8. 6559968
  9. 6559968
  10. 6559968
  11. 6559968
  12. 6559968
  13. 6559968
  14. 6559968
  15. 6559968
  16. 6559968
  17. 6559968
  18. 6559968
  19. 6559968
  20. 6559968
  21. 6559968
  22. 6559968
  23. 6559968
  24. 6559968
  25. 6559968
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

37,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6559968
  • Stock #: 14082
  • VIN: 3C63R3FL6FG678754

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Cherry Red
  • Interior Colour Canyon Brown/Lt Frost Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14082
  • Mileage 37,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Take command of the road in the 2015 Ram 3500! Take control of this high-value modern machine! It includes leather upholstery, a power seat, a bedliner, and voice activated navigation. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the refined 6 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Traction Control System
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Sunroof
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Tow Package
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Block Heater
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Luxury Front & Rear Floor Mats
Convenience Group
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Power 10-Way Memory Driver & 6-Way Passenger Seats
Door Map Pockets
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
VENTILATED SEATS
Power Adjustable Seat
Heated Second Row Seats
Ventilated Front Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
tinted windows
Sunroof
Rear Sliding Window
Sliding Rear Window
Leather Wrap Wheel
Winter Front Grille Cover
Transmission oil cooler
Current Generation Engine Controller
Crew Cab
PROTECTION GROUP
Tip Start
Center Arm Rest
Electronically Controlled Throttle
Power Lumbar Adjust
Folding Flat Load Floor Storage
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
3.42 Rear Axle Ratio
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
Diesel Exhaust Brake
Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers
Driver Side Airbag
Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge
Remote proximity keyless entry
Transmission: 6-Speed Auto
Quick Order Package 2FK Longhorn
Auto Level Rear Air Suspension
Radio: Uconnect 8.4AN AM/FM/SXM/HD/BT/NAV
Keyless Enter 'N Go
RAM Active Air
180-amp alternator
Engine: 6.7L Cummins Turbo Diesel I-6
High Back Seats
220-Amp Alternator
Auto High Beam Headlamp Control
Selective Catalytic Reduction
Tires: LT275/70R18E OWL On/Off Road
GVWR: 5307 kgs
RAM 3500 Badge

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Southey Motors Ltd.

2015 RAM 3500 Longhorn
 37,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 RAM 2500 Laramie
 155,299 KM
$35,900 + tax & lic
2002 Buick Rendezvou...
 170,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Southey Motors Ltd.

Southey Motors Ltd.

Southey Motors Ltd.

Primary

115 Highway #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0

Call Dealer

1-888-578-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-578-7657

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory