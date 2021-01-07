2015 RAM 3500

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Traction Control System DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Sunroof POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Dual Climate Control Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Courtesy Lights Tow Package remote start Intermittent Wipers Block Heater Console Rain sensor wipers Luxury Front & Rear Floor Mats Convenience Group Auto On/Off Headlamps Cup Holder Power 10-Way Memory Driver & 6-Way Passenger Seats Door Map Pockets Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats HEATED FRONT SEATS VENTILATED SEATS Power Adjustable Seat Heated Second Row Seats Ventilated Front Seats Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Odometer Trip Computer Satellite Radio Digital clock Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio Exterior Daytime Running Lights Running Boards tinted windows Windows Sunroof Rear Sliding Window Sliding Rear Window Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Winter Front Grille Cover Powertrain Transmission oil cooler Current Generation Engine Controller

Additional Features Crew Cab PROTECTION GROUP Tip Start Center Arm Rest Electronically Controlled Throttle Power Lumbar Adjust Folding Flat Load Floor Storage Inside Hood Release Auxiliary 12v Outlet 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Diesel Exhaust Brake Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers Driver Side Airbag Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Remote proximity keyless entry Transmission: 6-Speed Auto Quick Order Package 2FK Longhorn Auto Level Rear Air Suspension Radio: Uconnect 8.4AN AM/FM/SXM/HD/BT/NAV Keyless Enter 'N Go RAM Active Air 180-amp alternator Engine: 6.7L Cummins Turbo Diesel I-6 High Back Seats 220-Amp Alternator Auto High Beam Headlamp Control Selective Catalytic Reduction Tires: LT275/70R18E OWL On/Off Road GVWR: 5307 kgs RAM 3500 Badge

