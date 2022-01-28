$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-888-578-7657
2015 Scion tC
Location
Southey Motors Ltd.
115 Highway #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0
1-888-578-7657
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8264826
- Stock #: 14234
- VIN: JTKJF5C72F3096576
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 134,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a used car at an affordable price? Step into the 2015 Scion tC! It offers the latest in technological innovation and style. This 2 door, 5 passenger coupe still has fewer than 140,000 kilometers! Comfort and convenience were prioritized within, evidenced by amenities such as: tilt and telescoping steering wheel, power moon roof, and more. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 2.5 liter 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We have a skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers needs. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. We are here to help you.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Southey Motors Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.