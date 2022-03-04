Menu
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

66,000 KM

Details Description Features

Southey Motors Ltd.

1-888-578-7657

SE/SXT

Location

Southey Motors Ltd.

115 Highway #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0

1-888-578-7657

66,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8590208
  Stock #: 15259
  VIN: 2C4RDGBGXGR271579

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BILLET CLEAR COAT
  • Interior Colour Black/Lt Graystone
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 66,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a used car at an affordable price? Introducing the 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan! It just arrived on our lot this past week! This 7 passenger van still has fewer than 70,000 kilometers! Dodge infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: delay-off headlights, air conditioning, and power windows. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the refined 6 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. You will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, and never high pressured. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Vehicle Features

TOURING SUSPENSION
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Cloth Bucket Seats
Tires: P225/65R17 BSW Touring
Radio: 130 AM/FM/CD
Monotone Paint Application
17' Wheel Covers
Quick Order Package 29E Canada Value Package
Wheels: 17' x 6.5' Steel

