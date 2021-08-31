2016 Jeep Cherokee

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 2 5 , 6 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7687633

Stock #: 14180

VIN: 1C4PJMBS1GW294923

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 125,600 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Hill Descent Control Engine Oil Cooler Auxiliary transmission oil cooler Jeep Active Drive II Off-Road Suspension Security SECURITY ALARM Interior Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Universal Garage Door Opener Power Options Power Liftgate Convenience Trailer Tow Group Remote Start System Trailer Tow Wiring Harness Power Heated Mirrors All-Season Floor Mats Seating Leather Interior Group Exterior Electronic Range Select Media / Nav / Comm GPS Antenna Input Additional Features Class III Hitch Receiver Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element Windshield wiper de-icer Bright dual exhaust tips Remote proximity keyless entry 8.4' Touch Screen Display Humidity Sensor Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio 700-amp maintenance-free battery Cold Weather Group Transmission: 9-Spd Auto w/Active Drive Drive II 3.251 Axle Ratio 3.517 Axle Ratio Engine Stop-Start System Jeep Off-Road Accessory Kit Nappa Leather-Faced Bucket Seats Premium Air Filter 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start Radio: Uconnect 8.4' SiriusXM/Hands-Free Comfort & Convenience Group A/C w/Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Nav-Ready See Retailer for Details Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Mic

