2016 Jeep Cherokee

125,600 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Southey Motors Ltd.

1-888-578-7657

Trailhawk

Location

Southey Motors Ltd.

115 Highway #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0

1-888-578-7657

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

125,600KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7687633
  • Stock #: 14180
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBS1GW294923

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 125,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the 2016 Jeep Cherokee! It prioritizes style, powertrain versatility and safety in an exceptional SUV package! Jeep infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: a rear window wiper, an outside temperature display, and cruise control. It features four-wheel drive capabilities, a durable automatic transmission, and a 3.2 liter 6 cylinder engine. You will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, and never high pressured. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Vehicle Features

Hill Descent Control
Engine Oil Cooler
Auxiliary transmission oil cooler
Jeep Active Drive II
Off-Road Suspension
SECURITY ALARM
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Power Liftgate
Trailer Tow Group
Remote Start System
Trailer Tow Wiring Harness
Power Heated Mirrors
All-Season Floor Mats
Leather Interior Group
Electronic Range Select
GPS Antenna Input
Class III Hitch Receiver
Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element
Windshield wiper de-icer
Bright dual exhaust tips
Remote proximity keyless entry
8.4' Touch Screen Display
Humidity Sensor
Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
700-amp maintenance-free battery
Cold Weather Group
Transmission: 9-Spd Auto w/Active Drive Drive II
3.251 Axle Ratio
3.517 Axle Ratio
Engine Stop-Start System
Jeep Off-Road Accessory Kit
Nappa Leather-Faced Bucket Seats
Premium Air Filter
1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription
For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start
Radio: Uconnect 8.4' SiriusXM/Hands-Free
Comfort & Convenience Group
A/C w/Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control
Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth
Nav-Ready
See Retailer for Details
Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat
4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness
Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling
Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Mic

115 Highway #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0

