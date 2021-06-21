Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford Escape

99,384 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Two-Way Service Ltd.

306-726-2188

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

Titanium

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Escape

Titanium

Location

Two-Way Service Ltd.

135 Hwy #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0

306-726-2188

  1. 7528113
  2. 7528113
  3. 7528113
  4. 7528113
  5. 7528113
  6. 7528113
  7. 7528113
  8. 7528113
  9. 7528113
  10. 7528113
  11. 7528113
  12. 7528113
  13. 7528113
  14. 7528113
  15. 7528113
  16. 7528113
  17. 7528113
  18. 7528113
  19. 7528113
  20. 7528113
  21. 7528113
  22. 7528113
Contact Seller

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

99,384KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7528113
  • Stock #: D46592

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # D46592
  • Mileage 99,384 KM

Vehicle Description

We have a 2017 Ford Escape Titanium on our lot with 99,384km. It is white in color and has a 6 speed automatic transmission. Many options including heated seats, dual climate control, cruise control, air conditioning, push button start, power windows, door locks and mirrors. Signal mirrors, power seats, heated seats, memory seats, power liftgate, leather interior, satellite radio, message center, navigation system, bluetooth, apple car play, rear view camera, back up camera and blind spot monitoring, remote keyless entry, keypad entry and remote start and much more! For more information visit our website at www.twowayservice.com, give us a call, send us an email, or come in and see us. We also have financing available!

Two Way Service has been a leader in Ford based out of Southey since 1971. As a smaller dealership, we pride ourselves with being involved in our community and being able to treat you better in assisting with Sales, Service and everything in between when it comes to your vehicle. Our staff are ready to help answer all of your questions so let us share our experience gained from 50 years of excellence with you today! Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Southey.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Temporary spare tire
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Two-Way Service Ltd.

2017 Ford Explorer L...
 94,160 KM
$34,995 + tax & lic
2019 Lincoln Nautilu...
 23,761 KM
$49,995 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Explorer X...
 51,610 KM
$36,995 + tax & lic

Email Two-Way Service Ltd.

Two-Way Service Ltd.

Two-Way Service Ltd.

135 Hwy #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0

Call Dealer

306-726-XXXX

(click to show)

306-726-2188

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory