2017 Honda HR-V

$24,995 + taxes & licensing 4 5 , 0 9 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7256363

7256363 Stock #: 103920

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Variable / CVT

Stock # 103920

Mileage 45,096 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.